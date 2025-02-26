Events Newsletters
Mass blackouts hit Chile halting crucial copper production

Jeronimo Gonzalez and Paige Bruton
Updated Feb 26, 2025, 7:28am EST
South America
Escondida copper mine with its operations paused during a blackout in Antofagasta, Chile
Stringer/Reuters
The News

A power outage plunged most of Chile into darkness, prompting the government to briefly declare a national emergency.

The blackout in the capital Santiago and the mining-intensive north roiled markets as production of copper ground to a halt; Chile is the world’s biggest producer of the metal.

Latin America’s hydropower-dependent electricity grids have proved unreliable recently due to shifting weather patterns caused by climate change. Droughts have led to blackouts in several countries, hurting economic growth and destabilizing local politics.

As grids worldwide shift to renewable — but intermittent — sources, policymakers elsewhere “require a new paradigm for thinking about energy security,” two experts wrote for the Washington-based Stimson Center.

A chart showing several countries by share of electricity generated from hydropower

