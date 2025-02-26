Iran expands stockpile of near-weapons grade uranium by 50%

Iran has expanded its stockpile of near-weapons grade uranium by more than 50% since December, defying international pressure to rein in its nuclear program.

“The significantly increased production and accumulation of high enriched uranium by Iran, the only non-nuclear weapon state to produce such material, is of serious concern,” the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency wrote in a quarterly report sent to member states.

AD

The IAEA said Tehran had increased its accumulation of enriched uranium sevenfold since December, Bloomberg reported.

US President Donald Trump announced a so-called maximum pressure campaign on Iran earlier this month, and is “committed to ensuring the regime never gets a nuclear weapon,” National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said. “He has also made clear he is open to talks with Iran.”

Israel’s foreign minister warned of using a “military option” against Iran if diplomatic efforts to stop Tehran’s nuclear program failed. “In order to stop a nuclear Iranian program before it will be weaponized, a reliable military option should be on the table,” Gideon Sa’ar told Politico, adding that failure to do so would start a “nuclear race in the Middle East with Egypt, Saudis, Turkey.”