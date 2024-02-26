Zelenskyy says 31,000 Ukrainian troops killed in rare admission of military losses

Russian capture of Avdiivka signals new offensive push

Sources: Semafor , The Associated Press , Reuters

Russian troops took the eastern town of Avdiivka earlier this month, the largest military gain for Moscow since the fall of Bakhmut in May. Russia stepped up its attacks against Ukrainian troops in the days following the capture, signaling that it was intensifying an offensive push. Ukrainian officials said in the days ahead of the battle that they were struggling with personnel and equipment shortages, the Associated Press reported. But Zelenskyy has repeatedly downplayed the loss of Avdiivka, pointing to other recent wins as evidence that his nation was able to hold firm in a recent interview with Fox News. “During these two years we got (back) part of the Kharkiv region ... and we unblocked the Black Sea,” he said. “That is what we did over two years. And what [could Russia] do? Only this one place.”