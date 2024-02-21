After taking Avdiivka, Russian forces ramp up pressure on Ukraine

Days after capturing the key eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, Russian troops have intensified their attacks across the warzone’s 600-mile front line, as the Kremlin seeks to stretch Kyiv’s resources.

Russia has renewed its assault on towns across Eastern Ukraine, hoping to find a weak spot in Ukraine’s military defenses, Ukrainian and Western officials have said.

Russia’s capture of Avdiivka over the weekend was the Kremlin’s most significant battlefield success since it took the ruins of Bakhmut last May. Russia’s defense minister Sergei Shoigu described the capture as an operation that will be “studied in textbooks,” while President Vladimir Putin called it “an absolute success” – despite Ukrainian authorities saying the assault cost Russia tens of thousands of lives.

The fallout from its hasty retreat from Avdiivka has continued in Ukraine after news reports emerged that hundreds of soldiers were taken prisoner or remain missing. Some wounded troops that were left behind were allegedly killed by Russian soldiers after negotiating a surrender, Ukraine’s 110th Brigade said.