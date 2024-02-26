Sudan’s forgotten war is expanding

Sudan’s war pushed into the background by other conflicts

Sources: Stimson Center , Worldcrunch , Foreign Policy

Since fighting broke out in Suday, Washington’s response to the crisis has been “at best timid, consisting mostly of formal statements and press releases,” political scientist Michael Curtin wrote for the Stimson Center, a global conflict think tank. The lack of attention to the crisis is in part due to a communications vacuum in Sudan: In addition to internet outages, journalists also face significant dangers while reporting there, so “gaining a solid understanding of the events on the ground is near impossible,” according to Worldcrunch. But the fighting in Ukraine and Gaza — regions more geopolitically aligned to U.S. foreign policy interests — means that Sudan is not getting as substantial coverage despite the humanitarian crisis being equally — and if not more — catastrophic than Ukraine or Gaza. The West believes it has abandoned its “​​racist habit of ascribing different value to human life in different places,” but there is evidently “double standards” in Washington’s response, Mark Malloch Brown, a former deputy secretary-general of the U.N., wrote for Foreign Policy.