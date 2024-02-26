Hungary approves Sweden’s bid to join NATO

The Hungarian Parliament voted in favor of Sweden’s bid to join NATO on Monday following months of delays.

“Today is a historic day,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on X. “The parliaments of all NATO member states have now voted in favour of Swedish accession to NATO. Sweden stands ready to shoulder its responsibility for Euro-Atlantic security.”

Under NATO agreements, all members must unanimously agree to admit new states into the alliance.

Sweden has typically adopted a neutral stance in military conflicts, but took the historic step of seeking to align itself with the defense alliance after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago. That move was opposed by Hungary and Turkey, which demanded concessions from Stockholm in order to agree to its membership.

Budapest’s decision to bring forward the membership vote on Monday followed a meeting between Kristersson and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán last week. “We are ready to fight for each other, to give our lives for each other,” Orbán told a press conference after Stockholm committed to providing Hungary with a large defense package that includes access to warplanes and the establishment of an artificial- intelligence research center in the nation.