GOP budget chair: Tax hikes should be on the table to reduce the deficit

Of course, Washington has seen versions of this movie before. The blue ribbon Simpson-Bowles commission famously failed to approve its own plan in 2010; Democrats on the panel blanched at its cuts to social spending, while some Republicans objected to its tax increases or argued it did too little to rein in health expenditures. President Obama and Speaker John Boehner’s push for a “grand bargain” on the deficit similarly crashed in 2012, in part because Republicans declined to accept tax increases.

For their reboot, Arrington says lawmakers have tried to learn lessons from Bowles Simpson. The new commission, for instance, would only need support from a simple majority of its members to send its plan to the House and Senate floors for a guaranteed up or down vote without amendments or the chance to filibuster (Bowles-Simpson required a supermajority).

Still, there’s plenty of skepticism that this time would be any different. (The fact that Donald Trump has opposed cuts to Social Security and Medicare probably doesn’t help the commission’s cause).

“I believe they’re well-intentioned. I honestly do,” Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., a Democrat on the Budget Committee, said of the proposed commission’s supporters. “They’re very sincere. I just know the Republican Party in 2024 is not about to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans, whether a commission says they should do it or not.”

True believers hope external events will eventually force both sides out of their corners. Arrington argues the pressure for a bipartisan budget solution, since both the Social Security and Medicare trust funds are projected to go insolvent within a decade, at which point they won’t be able to pay full benefits.

“Without discussing the revenue side, you will never have a commission and you will never have Democrats show up for a consensus solution,” he said. He later added that, “The only other alternative is you’re going to have to have an 11th-hour deal when the roof is going to cave in on those programs.”