Biden and Trump to head to the border on the same day

U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will both travel to the United States’ border with Mexico on Thursday, underscoring the crucial role the record number of migrants crossing into the U.S. has come to play on the campaign trail.

In a rare visit to the southern border first reported by The New York Times, Biden plans to meet with U.S. Border patrol agents, law enforcement and community leaders in Brownsville, Texas, to discuss the challenges they face in dealing with migrant crossings and underscore need for a border deal. The president is expected to blame the migration crisis on House Republicans, who voted against a bipartisan package that would have enacted tough restrictions for those crossing.

Trump will visit Eagle Pass, 300 miles away, where he is believed to be planning a speech that will highlight the scale of the immigration crisis and place the blame squarely on Biden.