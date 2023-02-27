This giant TV company is building a new cable network starring Chris Cuomo, and it doesn’t care what you think about that

On the morning of the 2022 midterm elections, the nascent cable network News Nation landed the only interview with Donald Trump, who broke his silence on the presidential prospects of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

What NewsNation did not note was that the interviewer, Markie Martin, had previously been discouraged from covering the former president because her sister is the deputy communications director for Trump’s political action committee.

“Like all news organizations, NewsNation tries to avoid conflicts of interest. If you watch the interview that Ms. Martin did with the former president, it is quite clear that she was tough, but fair, and the interview was picked up by dozens of other news outlets across the country,” chief communications officer Gary Weitman told Semafor.

The network and its parent company, the local television giant Nexstar, are hoping to become a fourth major force in cable news and a major new player in the American news landscape. To get there, they’re taking the kind of reputational risks that frighten their rivals: NewsNation’s biggest star, Chris Cuomo, and its top producer, Michael Corn, both departed mainstream media under dark clouds. Its sister network, the CW, is broadcasting the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league.

The results are promising, so far, executives told Semafor. That’s partly because along with a tolerance for risk, Nexstar’s local network gives it an alternate business model and a steady stream of cash.

"We have a tremendous distribution system. Now it's about bringing eyeballs, ears, et cetera to the distribution outlets we have with better and differentiated content,” Weitman said.