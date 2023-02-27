This giant TV company is building a new cable network starring Chris Cuomo, and it doesn’t care what you think about that
On the morning of the 2022 midterm elections, the nascent cable network News Nation landed the only interview with Donald Trump, who broke his silence on the presidential prospects of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
What NewsNation did not note was that the interviewer, Markie Martin, had previously been discouraged from covering the former president because her sister is the deputy communications director for Trump’s political action committee.
“Like all news organizations, NewsNation tries to avoid conflicts of interest. If you watch the interview that Ms. Martin did with the former president, it is quite clear that she was tough, but fair, and the interview was picked up by dozens of other news outlets across the country,” chief communications officer Gary Weitman told Semafor.
The network and its parent company, the local television giant Nexstar, are hoping to become a fourth major force in cable news and a major new player in the American news landscape. To get there, they’re taking the kind of reputational risks that frighten their rivals: NewsNation’s biggest star, Chris Cuomo, and its top producer, Michael Corn, both departed mainstream media under dark clouds. Its sister network, the CW, is broadcasting the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league.
The results are promising, so far, executives told Semafor. That’s partly because along with a tolerance for risk, Nexstar’s local network gives it an alternate business model and a steady stream of cash.
"We have a tremendous distribution system. Now it's about bringing eyeballs, ears, et cetera to the distribution outlets we have with better and differentiated content,” Weitman said.
The core logic of the bet is sound, and Nexstar is going national on the cheap. There is one area where TV believes it can still compete with the streamers: Live news and sports. With the purchase of the majority of the CW, Nexstar is technically now one of the “big five” broadcasters, owning and operating stations and creating original television programming for them. Getting a professional sports contract is a worthwhile risk for the company, particularly if the “revenue share” agreement the CW has with LIV means, as analysts believe is likely, that the Saudis will bear most of the costs.
Still, the bottom is falling out of cable television and local TV. And while Nexstar points out that the company is the “only cable news network to see total viewer growth year over year,” the ratings are still tiny, even compared to some second-tier competitors. While Cuomo has improved ratings compared to the previous year, he generally loses even to the smaller cable competitors such as Newsmax’s Eric Bolling. In a recent interview on Anthony Scaramucci’s podcast, Cuomo called his own ratings “embarrassing.”
Nexstar executives are dead set on the push into digital: In recent years, the company explored the idea of buying the National Journal, but felt that the Hill was closer to the company’s news ethos. Still, one person with knowledge of the dynamics said there was some trepidation on the Nexstar corporate board over the company’s push into digital media, a field executives are less familiar with than local television. In recent weeks, the company quietly replaced its president of digital and the general manager of the Hill.
Nexstar executives aren’t worried about launching a cable network in 2023 at a time when audiences are cutting the cord. They pointed out that January was NewsNation’s best ratings month on record, and said Cuomo’s comments about his own ratings were intended to be self-deprecating.
“We took an old cable channel that was doing general entertainment programming, fairly low cost, and we blew it up because we knew that that genre and that delivery was going to be challenged,” Compton told Semafor in an interview. “We have programming now that we have created and made better and improved upon and the audiences are coming. Owning that brand, NewsNation, is going to live far beyond a cable channel.”
LIV Golf, which is backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, has become a lightning rod for critics of the regime. The National Press Club and the families of 9/11 victims have embarked on publicity campaigns to embarrass LIV and those who work with the league. So has the PGA, which this week successfully got a judge to add PIF and its governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan to a lawsuit, and appears poised to force the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund to make public documents in court related to the country’s business dealings. Already, some CBS-owned CW affiliates declined to carry this weekend’s LIV tournament, as did some affiliates in other markets like Chicago and San Diego.
Beyond embarrassment by association, there could be broadcast consequences as well. New rules by the FCC last year require some broadcasters to disclose when foreign governments lease time on their airwaves. Opponents of LIV Golf envision a scenario in which Nexstar could be subject to these rules, and be required to air a disclosure on broadcasts telling audiences that the program is backed by the government of a foreign country. The FCC did not return a request for comment about the potential for regulation.
“We welcome good, healthy competition. The LIV Saudi Golf League is not that. It’s an irrational threat, one not concerned with the return on investment or true growth of the game,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan told reporters last year.
Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the first name of News Nation executive Michael Corn.
- Nexstar is cleaning house at the CW as it attempts to reposition the network around unscripted content. Earlier this year, the head of development and EVP of development both departed, as did two programming VPs.
- Staff at NewsNation who Semafor spoke to felt that the channel had largely leveled off since its more tumultuous early days, when the Times reported that several top editorial leaders resigned over disputes in coverage and staff protested the involvement of former Fox News chief and Trump White House advisor Bill Shine.