Nigeria awaits election results amid voting delays in some areas
*This story is being updated as results come in
LAGOS — The first results from Nigeria’s general election have been announced after voting in some parts of Africa’s most populous nation was disrupted by malfunctioning biometric voting machines and incidents of violence.
Vote counting is ongoing in much of the country after Saturday's presidential and national assembly elections. However, people were still voting on Sunday — a day late — in areas due to technical glitches that meant machines did not accredit some people.
Results are being announced for local districts and then on a state by state basis by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from the federal capital in Abuja. In the first result announced by INEC, Bola Tinubu — presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) — was declared the winner in southwestern Ekiti state. It is one of the ruling party’s strongholds.
INEC adjourned until 1100 hrs local time on Monday following the announcement.
It was not clear how many of the 87 million people that collected their voting cards had been unable to cast their ballot. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said collating of results would begin from 1800 hrs local time and results will be announced on a state by state basis.
The race to succeed Muhammadu Buhari as president is widely considered to be the closest since the country returned to civilian rule in 1999. The country has been ruled by members of the two main parties — the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) — for the last 24 years.
There are three frontrunners among the 18 candidates. Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor, represents the ruling APC and Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, is the candidate of the main opposition PDP. Peter Obi, of the smaller Labour Party, has emerged as a third party candidate — the first time such a serious contender has emerged in Nigeria.
The poll is the first to be carried out nationally using biometric machines known as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). The system uses facial and fingerprint recognition technology. They have been used to improve transparency. Results are then uploaded electronically with individual polling results displayed on the INEC website.
Electoral officials aimed to use the electronic system to make it harder to rig the elections and transmit the final results quicker than in previous elections. In the case of the last two elections, the final result was announced three days after the vote.
Voters in different parts of Nigeria complained that the machines malfunctioned, failing to recognize them. And the electoral body has not uploaded results as quickly as expected, prompting complaints from political parties.
The Situation Room, a coalition of Nigerian civil society groups, in a statement said its network of observers reported that the BVAS functioned “satisfactorily” in many polling units visited. “In 14 percent of the polling units, there were glitches including failure of the device to start, failure to authenticate voters, discharge of battery and intermittent power malfunctioning," it said.
Meanwhile, uncorroborated figures have circulated on social media.
“I appeal to all political parties and media organizations to draw their figures only from the official results released by the commission as the only body constitutionally responsible for releasing official election figures,” INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu said at a media briefing in the capital, Abuja, on Sunday.
- The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) combined with the INEC Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV) were both designed to enhance the transparency of election results and boost public trust in elections, explains the Institute for Electoral Democracy Assistance (IDEA). INEC wants to tackle several long-time weaknesses in previous Nigerian elections including falsification of votes at polling units and of the number of accredited voters, collation of false results, and making declaration and return while result collation is still in progress among other challenges.