Nigeria awaits election results amid voting delays in some areas

* This story is being updated as results come in

LAGOS — The first results from Nigeria’s general election have been announced after voting in some parts of Africa’s most populous nation was disrupted by malfunctioning biometric voting machines and incidents of violence.

Vote counting is ongoing in much of the country after Saturday's presidential and national assembly elections. However, people were still voting on Sunday — a day late — in areas due to technical glitches that meant machines did not accredit some people.

Results are being announced for local districts and then on a state by state basis by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from the federal capital in Abuja. In the first result announced by INEC, Bola Tinubu — presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) — was declared the winner in southwestern Ekiti state. It is one of the ruling party’s strongholds.

INEC adjourned until 1100 hrs local time on Monday following the announcement.

It was not clear how many of the 87 million people that collected their voting cards had been unable to cast their ballot. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said collating of results would begin from 1800 hrs local time and results will be announced on a state by state basis.

The race to succeed Muhammadu Buhari as president is widely considered to be the closest since the country returned to civilian rule in 1999. The country has been ruled by members of the two main parties — the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) — for the last 24 years.

There are three frontrunners among the 18 candidates. Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor, represents the ruling APC and Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, is the candidate of the main opposition PDP. Peter Obi, of the smaller Labour Party, has emerged as a third party candidate — the first time such a serious contender has emerged in Nigeria.