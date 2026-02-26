US, Iran set to hold last-ditch nuclear talks

Iran threatened to escalate any conflict if the US attacked, ahead of nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday.

Washington is ramping up pressure on Tehran, amassing aircraft and warships in the Middle East, and sanctioning more than 30 entities that support Iranian oil and weapons sales.

The US sees Thursday’s talks as a last-ditch attempt to find a diplomatic off-ramp; if unsuccessful, Trump is considering limited strikes, potentially followed by a larger attack aimed at regime change.

But Tehran hasn’t yet capitulated to US pressure, and if a nuclear deal isn’t reached, the regime would rather sustain a limited military attack and “emerge battered but defiant,” The Times of Israel’s founding editor wrote.