Texas Republicans sidestep Gonzales allegations

Texas Republicans are largely sidestepping questions about embattled Texas GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales, who allegedly had an affair with a former staffer who later died after setting herself on fire.

They’re not leaping to his defense, either.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne said Gonzales’ electoral fate is “up to his constituents,” while Sen. John Cornyn said, “I’ve got my own race to run. I’ll let the speaker deal with that.”

Retiring Rep. Mike McCaul added: “I don’t know what the facts really are in this case right now, but I hope they’re not true.”

Several Republican lawmakers have called on Gonzales to step aside since the allegations have surfaced about a week from his primary election, but the GOP is loath to lose another vote with a razor-thin House margin.

Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters he’d talk to Gonzales, who’s dismissed calls for him to resign from office. Gonzales’ office did not respond to a request for comment.