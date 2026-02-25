Perplexity launches ‘Computer’ super agent

Each time an AI company launches a category-killer product, it poses dangers to another swath of stocks and sectors. This is no different, though the buzziest news of late has been less about how good the actual product is and more about the propensity to fuel people’s fears — and stoke their hopes — about what is still coming.

Perplexity launched a new product on Wednesday with an old name — “Computer” — that acts as a super agent that can create a website, write a report, or generate a dataset. It’s like the next level of vibe coding — all the user has to do is describe the end-product they want and Computer breaks down the assignment for task-specific sub-agents to do the work from start to finish. It even chooses the best model for the specific job, outsourcing to Nano Banana for images, Veo 3.1 for video, Gemini for deep research, and Grok for quick searches. It runs autonomously for hours, or even months, according to the company.