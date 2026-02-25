Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Japan stocks hit record high despite China trade row

Feb 25, 2026, 6:46am EST
Japan’s Prime Minister Takaichi.
Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

​​Japanese stocks jumped to a record high, as investors piled into tech stocks despite an ongoing trade row between Tokyo and Beijing.

Japan’s leading stock index has now outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 200% in the last 12 months, with investor sentiment rising since conservative Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi increased her party’s parliamentary seats in elections this month.

However, threats to the economy remain, both domestically and internationally. Inflation is still stubbornly above the Bank of Japan’s target rate. And China recently imposed export restrictions on dozens of Japanese entities, while the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Donald Trump’s tariffs has sown confusion among Japanese exporters, Nikkei reported.

A chart showing the performance of the Nikkei 225 and the S&P 500.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
