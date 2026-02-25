Japan stocks hit record high despite China trade row

​​Japanese stocks jumped to a record high, as investors piled into tech stocks despite an ongoing trade row between Tokyo and Beijing.

Japan’s leading stock index has now outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 200% in the last 12 months, with investor sentiment rising since conservative Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi increased her party’s parliamentary seats in elections this month.

However, threats to the economy remain, both domestically and internationally. Inflation is still stubbornly above the Bank of Japan’s target rate. And China recently imposed export restrictions on dozens of Japanese entities, while the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Donald Trump’s tariffs has sown confusion among Japanese exporters, Nikkei reported.