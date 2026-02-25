Fighter jet uses AI to better identify targets for the first time

A fighter jet used AI to better identify targets for the first time. Modern air combat usually happens beyond visual range, meaning pilots have to rely on sensors rather than eyesight to tell friend from foe. Sophisticated software can present sensor information comprehensibly, allowing pilots to make combat decisions rather than puzzle over readings. Lockheed Martin said the test version on its F-35 “can enable faster and superior operational decisions,” although one 2025 report warned that military AI, just like civilian versions, can hallucinate, and the lack of good training data — because unfriendly nations hide their aircrafts’ capabilities — can make it unreliable. For now, a human would remain “in the loop,” although AI’s faster reactions may one day make that untenable.