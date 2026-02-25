Events Email Briefings
At-home HIV care cuts new infections by 70%, research finds

Feb 25, 2026, 6:41am EST
A nurse provides an HIV drug in South Africa.
Ihsaan Haffejee/AFP via Getty Images

Providing at-home HIV prevention care could cut infection rates in parts of Africa by 70%, new research suggested.

Kenya and Uganda both have outreach teams that provide door-to-door health checkups, but HIV testing and drugs are only available at clinics. The study tested the impact of providing HIV support at home as well: It gave preventative drugs to people who tested negative and coordinated follow-ups via a smartphone app. Those using the new system saw a fourfold increase in use of preventative HIV drugs, and only seven new infections, compared to 22 under the old regime.

About 1.3 million people become infected with the virus worldwide annually, and recent global aid cuts are projected to increase that number significantly.

A chart showing HIV/AIDS deaths as a share of total deaths.
Tom Chivers
