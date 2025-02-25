US drops push for Venezuela regime change

Washington will not pursue regime change in Caracas, the US special envoy said, as it seeks the support of Venezuela’s autocratic leadership on deporting undocumented migrants.

During his first term, Donald Trump vowed to exert “maximum pressure” on Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, even recognizing an opposition politician as the country’s legitimate ruler. But since returning to office, Trump has pursued closer ties to Maduro, who has been cracking down on critics following a disputed election victory last year.

The rapprochement has left Venezuela’s opposition with few options. “A bad agreement now does not eliminate the crisis [in Venezuela] — it only postpones and worsens it,” an exiled journalist wrote in The Hill.