The White House asserts control over press pool, deepening its tensions with US media

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that it will decide which news outlets will be allowed into the pool, a group of journalists that rotate coverage of the president’s day-to-day activities.

The decision wrests the choice from the independent White House Correspondents’ Association, deepening the tensions between the Trump administration and mainstream media and breaking with decades of precedent.

Leavitt said the move would allow more “new media” into the pool, as well as outlets that “have long been denied the privilege to partake in this experience.”

The head of the White House Correspondents’ Association said the decision “tears at the independence of a free press in the United States... In a free country, leaders must not be able to choose their own press corps.”

The White House announcement is a signal to “follow the White House line or risk being kicked out as well,” The New York Times’ Peter Baker wrote. It could allow the administration to choose which reporters and outlets can observe and ask questions of the president at certain times, the outlet’s media columnist noted.