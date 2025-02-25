Syria’s new leaders host national dialogue in show of political inclusivity

Syria’s new leaders were set to host a “national dialogue” aimed at charting the country’s future that they said would include some of their political opponents.

The meeting marks the latest in a series of optimistic developments, but also point to the challenges facing the country: The main Kurdish militia was not invited, and other groups which said the talks came with too little notice were also absent.

AD

Still, positive signs abound: The European Union suspended some energy and transport sanctions to support Syria’s democratic development, while a small but growing number of Syrian Jews are returning, The Wall Street Journal reported, signaling confidence in authorities’ protection of minorities. “Welcome back,” one neighbor told a returning rabbi. “This is your home.”