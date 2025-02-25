Microsoft pulls back on AI data center spending

Microsoft canceled some leases for artificial intelligence data center capacity in the US, as investors grow skeptical over the billions Big Tech is pouring into AI infrastructure.

A report from brokerage TD Cowen suggests a possible AI computing oversupply at the US tech giant, amid broader concerns about companies overestimating long-term AI demand.

Many US and Chinese firms have gone all in on AI: OpenAI and other firms promised $500 billion for a joint AI infrastructure project, Stargate, meant to kickstart a new American “golden age,” at US President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Meanwhile, Alibaba said that it will spend more than $53 billion on projects like data centers over the next three years — the most ever spent by a private Chinese company on AI hardware.

The push is a “speculative, risky gamble” in the pursuit of artificial general intelligence, Bloomberg analysts said.