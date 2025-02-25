Jeffries takes heat as Democrats’ base seeks anti-Trump fight

Hakeem Jeffries is three seats away from the House majority. First, though, he must face a problem that’s familiar to his Senate Democratic colleagues: He has no clear plan to answer activists clamoring for more anti-Trump fight.

Jeffries confronted that pushback during a stop on his book tour last week, just as Republicans started to field public frustration with the layoffs and cuts imposed by President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency. And after local progressive protesters disrupted Jeffries during that Chicago appearance, several House Democratic staffers privately grumbled to Semafor that the leader should be more hands-on.

Asked if Jeffries is feeling heat from the left, former Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., responded that “oh, I think so.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, has drawn his fair share of progressive fury since becoming Democratic leader across the Capitol. But his fellow New Yorker Jeffries is experiencing the first taste of life as a caucus leader under Trump — whose pugnacious style tends to provoke calls for all-out rhetorical combat from the left.

Still, many Democrats defend him, even to the point of hitting the party’s base for being counterproductive. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., a former top leader himself, likened progressives’ recent outcry to the “defund the police” messaging that damaged the Democratic brand back in 2020.

“That’s the way they do it,” Clyburn said of activists. “They don’t focus on the problem.”

A spokesperson for the House minority leader did not address the progressive protests against Jeffries, but pointed to the constituents who last week peppered Republicans with tough questions about DOGE.

During Trump’s first term, Democrats quickly embraced a sprawling network of anti-Trump groups who tormented Republican incumbents and the attorneys who slowed his administration down in court. Jeffries’ and Schumer’s members have revived the latter part of that strategy, even if they’ve more frequently protested alongside federal workers than outwardly progressive activists.

But the party is far less popular than it was eight years ago, even with its own base. Polling this month from Quinnipiac University found just 40% of self-identified Democrats approving of the job their party was doing in Congress, alongside 19% of independents. (Forty percent of independents, and 79% of Republicans, approved of how the GOP was doing.)

“Well, the polling numbers always take a while to come through,” Jayapal said of the 21% overall approval of Democrats. “People want to see Democrats fighting, and I think we are showing what it looks like to fight back.”

They haven’t been helped by a more splintered media environment that can mischaracterize moments when top Democrats address their approach to combating Trump. One recent example: After Jeffries pointed out that Trump’s party controls all of Congress and the White House, meaning Republicans have sole ownership over big decisions like funding the government, progressives mocked him for asking, “What leverage do we have?”

“Do you agree that the Democratic Party has no leverage?” Zeteo founder Mehdi Hasan asked Rep. Ilhan Omar, playing the clip for the Minnesota Democrat during a live appearance.

Omar defended Jeffries, crediting him with shaping a “blueprint” for fighting back.

On Monday, the progressive group Justice Democrats, which helped elect Omar, shared a story about donations to the House Democratic campaign arm from a lobbying firm with ties to Elon Musk as evidence that Jeffries had given up his “leverage.”