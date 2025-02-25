Surging demand for matcha sparks fears of long-term shortages

A surge in global demand for matcha is forcing shifts within Japan’s tea industry.

Consumption of the energy-boosting green drink — popular for antioxidant properties — reached a record high last year, leading some Japanese companies to enact purchase limits on ground matcha powder, and sparking fears of longterm shortages, The Japan Times reported.

The country isn’t lacking in farmland, but the shrubs take years to mature, and there aren’t enough tea farmers and stone mills to grind the leaves. Industry groups are hopeful the government will ramp up subsidies for matcha production. “We haven’t hit a point yet where we’re going to run out, but it’s going to be really tight… The demand is off the charts,” a leaf procurer said.