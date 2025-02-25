Apple wins shareholder vote to keep diversity programs despite conservative backlash

Apple shareholders rebuffed an investor bid to cut its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs Tuesday, even as a growing number of American firms scrap or roll back such policies in the wake of President Donald Trump’s reelection.

The conservative think tank’s proposal had argued that Apple’s diversity commitments could present a legal liability, but the company’s board argued it was “unnecessary.”

Responding to a question at Apple’s annual meeting, CEO Tim Cook said the company could make future changes “as the legal landscape evolves… But our north star of dignity and respect for everyone, and our work to that end, will never waver.”

Apple’s recommitment to its DEI programs stands in contrast to its biggest competitors: Meta, Google, and Amazon have all scaled back their own initiatives amid a broad corporate backlash that accelerated after Trump ordered federal agencies to investigate what the administration described as “illegal DEI.”