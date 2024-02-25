Farmers in India plan to resume marching to New Delhi after one dies in clash with police

Indian farmers marching on New Delhi resumed protesting against the government after violent clashes with police left one 21-year-old farmer dead following several rounds of failed talks with officials over demands for guaranteed crop prices. Some burned effigies of India’s interior minister and Modi while chanting slogans.

Tens of thousands of farmers hailing mostly from the northern states of Punjab and Haryana began their “Delhi Chalo” march towards the Indian capital last week, but were stopped 125 miles from New Delhi by police firing tear gas.

The protests are a continuation of similar demonstrations that happened in 2021, which saw hundreds of thousands of farmers successfully force Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to backtrack on laws meant to overhaul India’s agricultural economy, saying it would hurt their incomes.

Protest leaders said they would pause their march until Feb. 29, according to the Indian Express, and police in New Delhi remain on high alert, setting up barricades of cement, barbed wire, and shipping containers on key highways to block the entry of tractors. Internet service was also restored in some areas in India on Sunday after authorities blocked connection in response to the protests.