Trump’s approval rating falls ahead of State of the Union

US President Donald Trump will use today’s State of the Union to defend his stewardship of the economy, with many Americans souring on its outlook.

Despite economic indicators offering a buoyant picture, consumers remain pessimistic, with some chafing at cuts to insurance subsidies that have sent costs skyrocketing, while two of Trump’s signature policies — tariffs and immigration — have become major liabilities.

The negative vibes have dragged down Trump’s popularity figures to their lowest level on record. Foreign policy will likely take a prominent role also, with analysts looking for signals on where Trump’s campaign against Iran may go, though The Economist warned “viewers may end up more, not less, confused about where he is taking America.”