Trump piles orders on Congress, but wants nothing on tariffs

President Donald Trump delivered marching orders during what could be his last State of the Union address to a unified Republican Congress — and also a notable request for lawmakers to avoid action on tariffs.

With Republican fears of losing the House increasing and Democrats making a play for control of the Senate this fall, Trump clearly sees unfinished business in the Capitol. He asked GOP leaders to ban investment firms from buying up single-family homes, to codify his drug pricing executive orders, and said Congress should “without delay” ban lawmakers from “corruptly” using insider information to profit from stock trades.

Other pushes Trump made in his speech have slimmer prospects of becoming law this year, such as his package of health care proposals that would redirect Affordable Care Act subsidies directly to consumers’ health savings accounts. He also championed a voter ID law that Democrats will block in the Senate and ending so-called sanctuary cities which don’t cooperate with federal immigration officials.

As they assessed the speech — and Trump’s attacks on Democrats — Republicans said Trump’s agenda will be challenging to pass, and that he can’t count on bipartisan support.

“It’s clear to me that if we’re going to pass most if not all of the things the president proposed, we’re going to have to do it through reconciliation,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Semafor, referring to the party-line budget maneuver.

“When my Democratic colleagues refused to applaud, that’s a pretty good indication they’re not going to vote for anything,” he added. “The closer we get to the midterms, the more difficult it’s going to be.”

Yet Trump also made clear he doesn’t want Congress to lift a finger when it comes to the sweeping tariffs that the Supreme Court blocked in their original form last week. With four justices seated in front of him, he lamented that “disappointing” decision but asserted that “congressional action will not be necessary” on his tariffs, even as some Republicans propose codifying them and using the revenue for more tax cuts.

Asked what he thought about Trump taking that pressure off Congress, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., replied: “Well, it didn’t suck. Was there a little relief?”

“This whole issue of tariffs and Congress, he doesn’t want to acknowledge even that we have that authority,” Cramer said.