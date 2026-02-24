Patel gets a pass on Olympic celebrations

FBI Director Kash Patel isn’t finding himself on shaky ground, despite catching criticism for celebrating with the US men’s Olympic hockey team in their locker room in Italy.

Patel was back at the bureau on Monday after defending himself from critics who highlighted the domestic emergencies unfolding in the US and raised questions about the reasons behind his taxpayer-funded trip.

But President Donald Trump is a huge sports fan, and himself phoned in to speak with the hockey team after the win.

The FBI said the trip was planned months ago; one Patel ally told Semafor he met with the embassy and “signed some really significant law enforcement” memoranda, while also noting that the FBI helped provide security for the event. ”

He’s a hockey fan, and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” the person said. “I give him a pass on this one.”