Messy tariffs send Capitol Hill scrambling

The tariff landscape is even messier than before on Capitol Hill, after the Supreme Court knocked down President Donald Trump’s use of economic emergency powers to enact sweeping levies.

Officials in both parties are studying the president’s unprecedented use of Section 122 tariffs and how Congress can respond. After 150 days, lawmakers would have to weigh in on the new 15% levies to keep them intact, but some doubt they will.

“It’s unclear at this point, because it’s so fresh and we haven’t taken up the issue,” Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., told Semafor. “Typically, Congress has handed that off to the president. But it’s certainly within the congressional right to do so.”

Democrats are sure Republicans need 60 votes to extend the duties and are vowing to block them. But there’s some uncertainty about the procedure — since it’s never been tested before.