Lamborghini cancels first EV model

Lamborghini canceled its first electric model, the latest sign of the shifting vibes around the EV market.

The Italian supercar maker announced the Lanzador project in 2023, but its release had already been delayed by a year to 2029. The company’s CEO told The Sunday Times that “the market and customer base are not ready” and that all-electric engines could not yet deliver the “emotional experience” that its customers want.

Lamborghini is not alone: Porsche’s EV projects have struggled, and it is reportedly considering killing them off, although Ferrari is pushing ahead with its electric Luce model. Further down the market, BYD, Tesla, and others face slowing sales as subsidies are phased out in China and the US.