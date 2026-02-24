Events Email Briefings
Lamborghini cancels first EV model

Feb 24, 2026, 8:19am EST
The Lamborghini Urus SE, a hybrid SUV car is presented during its launch in New Delhi.
Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Lamborghini canceled its first electric model, the latest sign of the shifting vibes around the EV market.

The Italian supercar maker announced the Lanzador project in 2023, but its release had already been delayed by a year to 2029. The company’s CEO told The Sunday Times that “the market and customer base are not ready” and that all-electric engines could not yet deliver the “emotional experience” that its customers want.

Lamborghini is not alone: Porsche’s EV projects have struggled, and it is reportedly considering killing them off, although Ferrari is pushing ahead with its electric Luce model. Further down the market, BYD, Tesla, and others face slowing sales as subsidies are phased out in China and the US.

A chart showing the global EV market year-on-year growth rate.
Tom Chivers
