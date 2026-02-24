How Democrats are handling State of the Union

While some Democrats are skipping tonight’s State of the Union, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly won’t be one of them.

“I understand people who don’t want to be there. This guy is violating the constitutional rights of Americans,” Kelly said after the Trump administration tried to indict him. “This guy thought I would be in jail … I feel it’s my obligation to be there.”

Indeed, plenty of Democrats see it as their duty to attend, despite their distaste for President Donald Trump — from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to lawmakers from purple districts where the president remains relatively popular.

Others, like Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., are attending but bringing guests to protest Trump’s policies.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has urged his caucus to either silently protest the speech or to take part in off-site counterprogramming to avoid a repeat of last year’s sign-hoisting brouhaha.