German Chancellor Merz visits Beijing for talks on trade relations

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in China, seeking to rebalance the two countries’ trade relationship.

Berlin was for years the driving force for closer EU relations with Beijing — as China took off economically, it was a huge market for Germany’s industrial exports. But that drive “appears to be a historic policy miscalculation,” Politico reported, comparable to Germany’s reliance on Russian energy, as China’s soaring industrial output floods markets and its dominance of raw-materials supply chains gives Beijing huge power over Germany’s factories.

Merz is under pressure from German industry leaders to take a harder line, but he is in a tough spot: US unpredictability means relying on Washington is unwise, leaving him little leverage over Chinese leader Xi Jinping.