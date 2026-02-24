Events Email Briefings
FedEx sues US government for tariff reimbursement

Feb 24, 2026, 7:28am EST
FedEx jets.
Charles Platiau/Reuters

FedEx sued the US government for reimbursement of cash it spent on President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The shipping giant’s lawsuit is the first filed by a major US company since the Supreme Court ruled Friday that the tariffs were illegal. The tariffs brought in an estimated $130 billion in revenue since they were imposed, and should other companies join FedEx — and win — it could be extremely costly for the administration; the decision followed a lawsuit by the retailer Costco and others claiming the levies were unlawful.

They’re not the only ones to spot an opportunity: 22 Senate Democrats called for the overturned import duties to be reimbursed to the public, with interest, in what Bloomberg called “a populist election-year campaign.”

Tom Chivers
