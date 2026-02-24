FedEx sues US government for tariff reimbursement

FedEx sued the US government for reimbursement of cash it spent on President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The shipping giant’s lawsuit is the first filed by a major US company since the Supreme Court ruled Friday that the tariffs were illegal. The tariffs brought in an estimated $130 billion in revenue since they were imposed, and should other companies join FedEx — and win — it could be extremely costly for the administration; the decision followed a lawsuit by the retailer Costco and others claiming the levies were unlawful.

They’re not the only ones to spot an opportunity: 22 Senate Democrats called for the overturned import duties to be reimbursed to the public, with interest, in what Bloomberg called “a populist election-year campaign.”