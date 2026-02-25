Credit Suisse trader fired for Archegos mess wins $8M in back pay

A trader who was fired from Credit Suisse after the bank lost billions of dollars on the now-infamous collapse of a major client in 2021 won his case Tuesday against his former employer and is owed $8.7 million in back wages.

Paul Galietto was among at least nine senior executives who were fired after Credit Suisse lost $5.5 billion from the failure of Archegos Capital Management, the investment firm run by Bill Hwang, who was later convicted of defrauding his bankers. Other Wall Street banks lost money, too, but Credit Suisse was especially hard hit. The bank was more aggressive in extending credit and slower to liquidate its positions.

UBS, which rescued Credit Suisse in 2023 from a series of mounting management blunders including Archegos, was ordered Tuesday to pay Galietto $8.7 million it had clawed back after his firing, according to a person familiar with the matter.

UBS has already paid more than $380 million to regulators in the US and UK for compliance lapses around its dealings with Archegos. It is now under pressure from Swiss regulators to raise billions of dollars in capital in issues unrelated to Archegos, a request the company is fighting — noting that they were pressured to save Credit Suisse over a frantic weekend when its collapse seemed imminent.