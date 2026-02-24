Chad closes border to Sudanese refugees as conflict spreads

Chad closed its border with Sudan, shutting a vital lane for thousands trying to escape the Sudanese civil war.

Chad said the border — across which more than a million Sudanese have fled their country — would be closed “until further notice” after the conflict neared its territory. While there have been numerous attempts to end hostilities in Sudan, the fighting rages on, creating one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, including the first declaration of famine anywhere in years.

Experts have warned that the war will continue so long as foreign powers — namely the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt — continue backing and funding the belligerents, including a paramilitary accused of perpetrating a genocide.