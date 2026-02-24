Anthropic-Pentagon feud escalates

The Pentagon gave Anthropic until Friday to provide the US military unrestricted access to its AI model or face penalties.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Tuesday following a weekslong feud between the American startup and US officials who want to deepen the integration of AI for military uses.

Anthropic already has a $200 million contract with the government, but wants carve-outs that prohibit its AI’s use for mass surveillance and autonomous weapons deployment, Semafor reported last week. Anthropic has taken a hard line on those issues compared to competitors including xAI and OpenAI. The Pentagon threatened to deem Anthropic a supply-chain risk if it doesn’t comply.