Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Women’s education influences family size in sub-Saharan Africa, research finds

Preeti Jha
Preeti Jha
Updated Feb 24, 2025, 8:41am EST
africaAfrica
Women attend a talk on family planning in a rural pocket of Ebonyi State, Nigeria.
A family planning talk in Nigeria. File Photo/Creative Commons.
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Women with higher education levels in sub-Saharan Africa are leading the shift toward smaller family sizes, new research found.

A study analyzed data from more than a million women in 39 countries across the region between 1986-2022. Researchers found it was not only a woman’s personal educational attainment that reduced fertility rates — a known driver of demographic change — but also the broader influence of other women’s educational levels in her surroundings.

A chart showing the relationship between fertility rate and adult women’s education.

“Women with less education often follow the behaviors and norms of more educated women in their community,” a co-author of the study said, telling Semafor the findings were the first to quantify how this insight “can be used for education-specific fertility forecasting.”

The team, from institutions in Germany and Austria, hopes the study’s insights will help in the design of future family-planning programs.

AD
AD