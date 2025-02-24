US federal agencies rebuff Musk’s directive to justify jobs

Monday marks the deadline for federal employees to respond to a request from the Office of Personnel Management to list their recent accomplishments — but it’s not clear they’ll face any repercussions for not replying to the mass email, despite Elon Musk’s vow to treat non-responses as resignations.

Multiple agencies, including the Defense Department, FBI, and ODNI, appeared to be surprised by the demand and quickly instructed employees to ignore it.

At least some at the White House also seemed caught off-guard, despite chief of staff Susie Wiles recently urging Musk to better coordinate on DOGE actions.

A White House official clarified to Semafor that DOGE doesn’t have the authority to fire federal workers and that it’s up to agency managers to determine their workers’ productivity, as well as any consequences for missing Musk’s deadline.