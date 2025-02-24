Sudanese Army makes key advance against paramilitary RSF

The Sudanese Army captured a key southern city from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Monday, in what the country’s finance minister described as a ”massive step″ to allowing more aid to be delivered to the besieged region. El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, is a strategic hub connecting the capital to Darfur.

Meanwhile the RSF said it had taken steps to establish a parallel government despite concerns from human rights groups that the group has committed mass atrocities. Almost two years into the war, close to 15 million people have been displaced, with many seeking refuge in neighboring nations, which are among the poorest in the world.