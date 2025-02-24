Macron emphasizes European defense readiness in key Trump meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe was prepared to send peacekeepers to Ukraine ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump Monday, stressing that Europe is ready to “step up” on defense and security.

Trump, meanwhile, told Macron that the war in Ukraine could end “within weeks,” and insisted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “will accept” European troops in Ukraine, something Moscow previously ruled out.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Trump said he is making a “decisive break” with past US foreign policy, which he called “very foolish.”

Macron said the two leaders’ talk was “extremely constructive.”

“I fully believe there is a path forward,” he added, emphasizing the need to guarantee Ukraine and European security as part of any deal. In remarks broadcast on Russian state media, Putin said he was open to Europe being involved in a peace deal, but it is unclear what European input Moscow would be willing to allow in practice.