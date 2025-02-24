US splits with European allies over UN Ukraine resolution vote

The US voted against a United Nations resolution to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine on the third anniversary of the conflict Monday, siding instead with Moscow on the largely symbolic show of support for Kyiv.

The resolution passed with 93 votes in favor, 18 against, and 65 abstentions. Kyiv’s European allies led the push to pass the Ukraine-backed resolution.

AD

The vote reflected the growing schism between Europe and the US: Bloc officials rallied in Kyiv around Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Monday, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying the war remained “the most central and consequential crisis for Europe’s future.” The bloc also pledged €3.5 billion in new aid.

Not is kYiv was French President Emmanuel Macron, who was instead in Washington, DC to meet US President Donald Trump. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will also visit the White House this week, as both leaders try to ensure Ukraine and Europe are included in any further peace talks following Trump’s sudden rapprochement with Moscow.