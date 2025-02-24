Apple announces $500B US investment as Trump tariffs loom over tech

Apple said it would spend $500 billion in the US over the next four years and hire 20,000 new employees, as the tech giant seeks to avert some of the Trump administration’s tariffs on Chinese imports.

The announcement came a week after the iPhone maker’s CEO Tim Cook met President Donald Trump and follows similar pledges from other tech giants Microsoft, Softbank, Oracle, and OpenAI to boost US investments.

Apple made a similar commitment in 2018 during Trump’s first term, which also included 20,000 new jobs and $350 billion investment, as well as an Apple campus in Austin, Texas that remains under construction.

The company received tariff exemptions for some of its products then — and Cook’s fresh pledge suggests Apple is taking a similar approach this time, although it’s unclear how much of the new investment was already planned, The Verge noted.