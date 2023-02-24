VICE CEO Nancy Dubuc is leaving the company

Vice’s CEO is leaving the company as unpaid bills pile up and private frustrations of investors spill out into public view.

In an email on Friday morning obtained by Semafor, Nancy Dubuc acknowledged the difficult position the millennial-focused media company has been in over the past several years, saying the company “racked up incredible wins while tackling unprecedented macroeconomic headwinds caused by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the economy all which forced us to pivot, refocus, and pivot again.”

“Today Vice has an incredible opportunity in the hands of a new management team who are looking to harness the businesses we built and grew and to lay the groundwork for the future,” she said.

