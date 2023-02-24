Surging European demand for tequila sends the price of agave soaring

Despite post-pandemic alcohol sales sagging, Mexican exports of tequila jumped by 90% to Spain, 73% to France and 68% to Britain last year alone.

“We definitely run out every weekend,” a bartender in London told Reuters. Worldwide tequila exports increased by 23% last year.

The price for agave recently hit $1.7 per kilo, up fourfold from average prices in the past decade. “It’s a supply-and-demand issue,” a market analyst said to the news agency. “There is a massive shortage of agave.”