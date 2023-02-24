How the world is marking one year of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian government officials and members of the armed forces gathered for a ceremony in Kyiv on Friday morning.

As he has done throughout the war, reported Reuters, 45-year-old Zelenskyy showed his emotions, holding back tears as he handed out awards to troops and crying when the band played the national anthem.

“We are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone. This is how it began on February 24, 2022. The longest day of our lives. The most difficult day in our recent history. We woke up early and haven’t slept since,” he said.

