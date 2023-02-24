Microsoft’s new chatbot-assisted search service was spitting out bizarre and inaccurate replies long before it was released to the public earlier this month.

During company testing in India last year, it told a user she was “irrelevant and doomed. You are wasting your time and energy,” according to a post on a Microsoft forum, echoing the same kind of belligerent rhetoric people encountered when they tried the program in the U.S. over the last two weeks.

“I think this bot either needs to be removed or fixed completely,” wrote another user. A customer service representative tasked with answering questions on the forum seemed to have no idea what was going on. “I'm not quite sure I understand your post. Is this regarding a Bing issue?” she asked, referring to Microsoft’s search engine, which works in tandem with the chatbot.

Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft’s CEO for advertising and web services, recently said he was unaware that early testers had these types of problems. “Sydney was running in several markets for a year with no one complaining,” he tweeted last Sunday, adding that there was “literally zero negative feedback of this type.” He later acknowledged that his team had apparently missed some cases in their analysis.

Sydney is the code name that Microsoft gave to its chatbot several years ago. The moniker recently resurfaced in the U.S. when New York Times journalist Kevin Roose wrote about his disturbing conversations with the program, during which it referred to itself as Sydney.

A spokesperson for Microsoft emphasized that the company was still testing the chatbot and collecting feedback from users about how it could be improved.

“We began testing a chat feature based on earlier models in India in late 2020. The insights we gathered as part of that have helped to inform our work with the new Bing preview,” they said in a statement. “Past learnings have helped shape our approach to responsible AI, in particular the establishment of our AI principles, which inform our work today. We’ve gone further by putting these principles into practice across our engineering, research, and policy teams.”