ChatGPT get-rich-quick schemes are coming for magazines, Amazon, and YouTube

One morning earlier this week, Neil Clarke, the editor of a prominent U.S.-based fantasy and science fiction magazine called Clarkesworld, was wading through the latest story submissions from authors hoping to be published. He determined that at least 50 submissions that day alone had been lazily drafted by artificial intelligence.

Of the 1,200 global submissions that Clarke received in the first 20 days of February, he deemed 500 of them to be AI-generated.

"It was picking up at a daily rate," Clarke told Semafor. He was forced to close submissions because of the crush of ChatGPT-created content.

Clarke identified the likely culprit: Followers of online get-rich-quick scammers trying to make a quick buck, in the off-chance their AI-generated work gets published.

Its the latest evolution of internet side-hustle culture: Creators posing as business moguls are encouraging followers to use ChatGPT to earn money by churning out AI-generated content. The impact of these schemes is also being felt in other industries, including publishing, e-commerce, and video platforms like YouTube.