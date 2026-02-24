Exclusive / Why Chinese wind power firms won’t give up on Europe

The question of Chinese clean-tech imports is a divisive one in Europe. My conversations with a wide range of experts point to the crux of the problem: Should Europe prioritize its green goals or economic competitiveness?

China’s solar panels already dominate global production, but even though its wind turbines are a major force in international supply — the four biggest global manufacturers are Chinese, according to data compiled by BloombergNEF — the country’s companies have made limited inroads in Europe, where turbine suppliers such as Vestas play a major role. Though China’s wind turbines are cheaper to install and can have much higher capacity, European governments have been reluctant to use them, both prioritizing domestic companies in order to maintain a home-grown supply, and fearful of perceived security risks tied to using Chinese technology.

Chinese wind turbine makers currently have limited production in Europe, a factor that also leads to distrust and protectionism, Yu said. He is confident that if they boost their presence, things will change: “As long as Chinese companies localize their business, European politicians and European culture are bound to accept it.”

“How to enable the general public to access cheap and renewable energy is a question no European politician can escape. And this is where China can come in,” Yu told me.

Chinese firms expanding in Europe bring other benefits, too, he argued: They can bolster Europe’s industrial competitiveness by combining Chinese manufacturing prowess with European technical and innovative expertise. Making Chinese devices in Europe will also help to alleviate Europe’s security concerns, Yu noted.

Equally, Europe is “highly important” to Windey, he stressed, because the continent has a traditional wind market with mature operations. Strict European regulations in areas such as environmental rules and technical specifications can help Windey improve, Yu said: “The European market is like a school for us, making us better.”

But executing its strategy won’t be easy. Chinese renewables manufacturers currently face huge uncertainty — and often hostility — while doing business in Europe.

A case in point: Mingyang, another Chinese wind turbine maker, intends to build a $2-billion factory in Scotland, but its plan triggered national security fears in the UK after Washington reportedly warned London over possible Chinese surveillance — allegations Beijing rejects.