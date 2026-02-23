Events Email Briefings
US Supreme Court block of Trump’s tariffs creates global trade chaos

Feb 23, 2026, 6:40am EST
Light from the rising sun hits the US Supreme Court.
Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/Reuters

The US Supreme Court ruling canceling President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs has thrown trade deals into doubt and heaped uncertainty on global business, analysts said.

Countries that have goods trade surpluses with the US — Southeast Asian economies, for example — and those that faced significant duties, such as Brazil and India, were cast as winners; Australia and Britain, which negotiated reduced levies, are likely worse off.

Questions remained, especially regarding major American trading partners, though. The EU, which was finalizing a US deal, reacted with alarm at the upheaval: A top lawmaker lamented the “pure tariff chaos,” while trade with China will be an issue during Trump’s April visit to Beijing.

A chart showing the percentage point change in trade-weighted average tariff rate for select countries.
Prashant Rao
