Ukraine economy proves resilient, despite war damage

Ukraine’s economic reconstruction will cost about $588 billion over the next decade, according to new estimates released a day before the four-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Despite the considerable damage, which is most pronounced in the transportation, housing, and energy sectors, Ukraine’s economy has proven resilient.

GDP has increased every year since 2023, and the war has spurred technical innovation that has bolstered Ukraine’s manufacturing sector.

Domestic drone production in particular has been a boon for Kyiv’s efforts to more closely integrate into the EU’s industrial network.

While Russia’s economy hasn’t collapsed either, it has been split in two, The Bell wrote: Military-related sectors are flourishing, but those unrelated to the war are in decline thanks to sanctions and high borrowing costs.