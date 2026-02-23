Events Email Briefings
UK authorities arrest Peter Mandelson over Epstein ties

Feb 23, 2026, 5:29pm EST
Peter Mandelson
Justin TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

British authorities arrested the country’s former US ambassador, Peter Mandelson, on Monday, as revelations from the Jeffrey Epstein files continue to reverberate globally.

Police are investigating whether Mandelson passed confidential government information to the sex offender. His detention came less than a week after former Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct. Australia’s leader backed removing Andrew from the line of royal succession.

The Epstein saga will remain in the headlines this week as Bill and Hillary Clinton testify to US lawmakers about their ties to the financier. Material consequences in the US have so far been confined to the private sector: Longevity influencer Peter Attia reportedly stepped down as a CBS News contributor over his relationship with Epstein.

J.D. Capelouto
